West Family Investments Inc. Has $479,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 30.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

