West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after buying an additional 555,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AZN opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

