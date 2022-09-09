Beaton Management Co. Inc. Purchases 192 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $527.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $528.59 and its 200-day moving average is $509.42.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

