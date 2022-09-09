Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 205,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 106,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,046,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $264.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

