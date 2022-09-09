Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $962,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after purchasing an additional 197,780 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Welltower Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WELL opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

