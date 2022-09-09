Covestor Ltd Has $221,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 251.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Up 1.4 %

Allstate stock opened at $126.93 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

