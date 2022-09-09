Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 230.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 4.7 %

MRNA opened at $141.28 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $464.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 557,570 shares of company stock valued at $89,311,945. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.75.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.