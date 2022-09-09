Covestor Ltd Buys 934 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.78 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

