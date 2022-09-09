Covestor Ltd Has $218,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 143.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $183.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.