Alerus Financial NA Has $505,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after purchasing an additional 586,815 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.27 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

