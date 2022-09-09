Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

