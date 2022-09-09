7,659 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Moderna by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Moderna by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,570 shares of company stock worth $89,311,945 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna Stock Up 4.7 %

Several research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

MRNA opened at $141.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $464.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

