Alerus Financial NA Sells 726 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.0 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

