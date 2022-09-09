Alerus Financial NA Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $195.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.19 and a 200 day moving average of $201.15. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

