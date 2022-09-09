SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,415,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $39.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $42.84.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

