Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,130 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,130 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $159.18 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

