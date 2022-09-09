Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.16 Million in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,000. Cameco comprises about 1.1% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 92.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

NYSE CCJ opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

