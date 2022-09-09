Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $11.79 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 2.1% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CM stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

