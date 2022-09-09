Barometer Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,820 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up approximately 1.3% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Fortis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 173,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.4149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.