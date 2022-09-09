92,496 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 1.5% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.