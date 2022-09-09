Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 107,080 Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,000. Precision Drilling comprises 1.8% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Precision Drilling at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDS. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.70.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 1.5 %

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.