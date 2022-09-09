Barometer Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,255 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 3.6% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $19,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,969,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,909 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $95.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.91%.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

