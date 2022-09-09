Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Shares Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the quarter. Tricon Residential comprises 1.7% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Tricon Residential worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TCN opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

