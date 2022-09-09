Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $14.72 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 873.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up about 2.7% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day moving average of $142.46. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

