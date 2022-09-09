Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,000. Newmont accounts for about 2.0% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 162,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Newmont by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Stock Performance

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $42.39 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

