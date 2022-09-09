Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New $22.03 Million Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 745,470 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,032,000. Barrick Gold accounts for 4.0% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,425 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $40,551,000 after acquiring an additional 51,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.