Barometer Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 2.5% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,634,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,375 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $55.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNS. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

