Barometer Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,350 shares during the quarter. Alcoa makes up approximately 2.4% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Alcoa worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Shares of AA opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

