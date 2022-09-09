Alerus Financial NA Acquires 261 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LLY opened at $315.50 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.08 and a 200 day moving average of $300.47. The firm has a market cap of $299.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

