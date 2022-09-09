P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 235,000 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAER)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 16.5 %
MCAER stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.82.
