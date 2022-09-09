P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes Position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCIW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCIW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of GVCIW stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

