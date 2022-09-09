JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNEW) Shares Bought by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNEW – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $150,000.

Get JAWS Hurricane Acquisition alerts:

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Stock Performance

HCNEW opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.