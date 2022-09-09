Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

FNCL opened at $48.33 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $59.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.