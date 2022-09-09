Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 15,375 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $236,958,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,790 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

