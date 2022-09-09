294,995 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Acquired by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 294,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Separately, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. intends to focus on identifying a prospective target business in North America within the renewable and transition energy sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

