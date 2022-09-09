294,995 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Acquired by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBWGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 294,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Separately, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

(Get Rating)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. intends to focus on identifying a prospective target business in North America within the renewable and transition energy sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II (NASDAQ:XPDBW)

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.