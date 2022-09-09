iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 947,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter.

EFG opened at $79.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

