Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

