Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.