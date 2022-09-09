Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

