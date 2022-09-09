Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

