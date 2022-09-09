Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 693 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $191.76 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day moving average is $195.33.

