1,955 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,222 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,759 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $260,402,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $416.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

