Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned about 0.07% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTRB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 45,733 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 419,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

HTRB opened at $33.97 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.