Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $29.20 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,403 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up 5.3% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $29,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 58.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $666,860,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $94.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.42. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

