14,110 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $27.31.
