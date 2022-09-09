Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 2.3% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $178.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average is $179.27. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $157.99 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

