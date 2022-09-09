Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

