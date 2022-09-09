Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 2.3% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $239.96 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.13.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

