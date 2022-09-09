Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,703,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,580,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

