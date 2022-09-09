APA (NYSE:APA) Shares Down 4.6%

APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $36.07. 50,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,180,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

